Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $404.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.47 and its 200-day moving average is $479.21. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $384.38 and a 12 month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after buying an additional 295,863 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

