U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $56.00 at Bank of America

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

NYSE USB traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,626. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

