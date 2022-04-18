U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $63.77 Average PT from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.77.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

