U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $52.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

