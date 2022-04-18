U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USPH stock opened at $106.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

