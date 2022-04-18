UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives $50.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get UiPath alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 110.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,533,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,025,000 after buying an additional 1,510,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.