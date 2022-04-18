Umpqua (UMPQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.85 on Monday. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,606 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 623,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 199,680 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

