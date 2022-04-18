Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 35.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UA opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

