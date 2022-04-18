Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.21 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 311.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

