United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded by UBS Group

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $60.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

