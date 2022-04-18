United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CFO Sells $84,246.00 in Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,128,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,006,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on X. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

