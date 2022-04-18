UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $534.82 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.51 and its 200-day moving average is $472.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.17.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

