UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.96.

NYSE:UNH opened at $534.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.50. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $503.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

