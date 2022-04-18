UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $577.00 at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $577.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.30.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $533.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.50. The firm has a market cap of $501.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

