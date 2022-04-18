UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $596.00 at Cowen

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.09.

Shares of UNH opened at $534.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

