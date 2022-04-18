Universal Health Services (UHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2022 guidance at $11.900-$12.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $11.90 to $12.90 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS opened at $151.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.