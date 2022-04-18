Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at BTIG Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPWK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $20.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Upwork has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

