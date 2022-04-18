Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.37.
About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (URBDF)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.