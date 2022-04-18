Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in the house development business in Mexico. It sells own and third-party housing projects, as well as land for real estate projects. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

