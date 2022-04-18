US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Up 35.5% in March

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of US Foods by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after buying an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of US Foods by 46.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after buying an additional 3,621,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of US Foods by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after buying an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of US Foods by 2,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,209,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,952,000 after buying an additional 2,136,212 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $71,801,000.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

