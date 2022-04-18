UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $0.77 on Monday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

