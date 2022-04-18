V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69. V.F. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

