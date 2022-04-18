Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vacasa.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.
VCSA stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,780,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vacasa (Get Rating)
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vacasa (VCSA)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vacasa (VCSA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.