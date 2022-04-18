Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $329.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.00.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aravt Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,844,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 494.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $260.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.75. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.