Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLO. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Valero Energy stock opened at $104.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

