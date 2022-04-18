Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $125.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $104.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after buying an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

