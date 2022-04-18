Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at $12.250-$13.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $12.25-$13.00 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VMI opened at $240.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.71. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

