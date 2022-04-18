VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $164.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.74. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

