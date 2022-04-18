Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.37. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,271. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 617,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,023,000 after acquiring an additional 457,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

