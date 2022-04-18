Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 727,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.15. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
