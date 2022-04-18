Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Short Interest Up 30.7% in March

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 213,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $489,000.

NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

