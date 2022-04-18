Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Verano has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRNOF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

