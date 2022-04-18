VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) Head to Head Review

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AppYea shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VeriSign and AppYea’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.33 billion 17.81 $784.83 million $7.01 30.73 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VeriSign and AppYea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

VeriSign presently has a consensus price target of $252.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.99%. Given VeriSign’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than AppYea.

Volatility and Risk

VeriSign has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 3.73, indicating that its stock price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 59.12% -45.19% 33.94% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VeriSign beats AppYea on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. The company also back-end systems for .cc, .gov, .edu, and .name domain names, as well as operates distributed servers, networking, security, and data integrity services. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About AppYea (Get Rating)

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

