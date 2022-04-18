Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Update

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VET stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,072. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.59. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

