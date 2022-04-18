VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Update

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:VIAO opened at $6.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIA optronics during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,140 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

