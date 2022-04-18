Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.83 and a beta of 1.08. Viasat has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viasat by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after buying an additional 317,286 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viasat by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viasat by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

