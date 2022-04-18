Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Financial Review

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New World Development has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and New World Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 112.63% 17.84% 17.59% New World Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vidler Water Resources and New World Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A New World Development 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and New World Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $29.22 million 10.75 $32.91 million $1.80 9.53 New World Development $8.80 billion 0.29 $445.25 million N/A N/A

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of New World Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats New World Development on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides potable water resources to communities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

New World Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty-free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; development and operation of sports park; operation of household goods shop and convenience store; sale of LED lighting products and systems; and trading of telecommunication system integration products. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management, management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, franchised and non-franchised bus, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property agency, management, and consultancy services. Additionally, the company undertakes faÃ§ade and foundation works; and offers elderly residential and nursing care services. As of June 30, 2021, the company had a total of 18 hotel properties with approximately 7,503 rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

