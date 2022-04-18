Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 298,429 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 136.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 214,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 123,969 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VWE opened at 10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1,001.00. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 7.60 and a 12 month high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 83.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 81.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.