Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will report sales of $164.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.00 million and the highest is $183.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $96.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $740.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $909.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $730.67 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $968.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 773,793 shares of company stock worth $22,883,654. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

