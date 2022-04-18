Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will post $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $19.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,473,000 after purchasing an additional 915,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,268,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,195,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,776 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,315,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,293 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

