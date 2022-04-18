Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $461.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.59 million and the lowest is $382.35 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $728.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

VIRT stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

