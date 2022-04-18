Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) to post $6.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.23 billion and the lowest is $6.64 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $28.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.84 billion to $29.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.14 billion to $33.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average of $215.65. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $407.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.