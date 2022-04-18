Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 309.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

