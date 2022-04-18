Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Down 21.5% in March

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 15,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $175,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,146,000 after buying an additional 809,543 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Vistra by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after buying an additional 536,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,866,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after buying an additional 327,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

NYSE:VST opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -25.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

