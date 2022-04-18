Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIVE. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Viveve Medical to $5.25 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Shares of VIVE opened at $1.04 on Monday. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Viveve Medical ( NASDAQ:VIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 360.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Viveve Medical by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical (Get Rating)

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.