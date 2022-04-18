Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Up 33.6% in March

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 147 ($1.92) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.