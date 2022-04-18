Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on VWAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($228.26) to €230.00 ($250.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of VWAGY opened at $22.30 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61.
About Volkswagen (Get Rating)
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
