Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VWAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($228.26) to €230.00 ($250.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $22.30 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

