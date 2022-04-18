Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VWAGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($228.26) to €230.00 ($250.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.
VWAGY opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $38.35.
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
