Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VWAGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($228.26) to €230.00 ($250.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VWAGY opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Volkswagen (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.