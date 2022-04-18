Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €130.00 ($141.30) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €244.19 ($265.42).

VOW3 opened at €148.98 ($161.93) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 1-year high of €248.00 ($269.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of €162.06 and a 200-day moving average of €177.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

