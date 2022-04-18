Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLTA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Volta from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

VLTA opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). As a group, research analysts predict that Volta will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Company Profile

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

