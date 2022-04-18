Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Volta by 66.7% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Volta by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

VLTA stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Volta has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). Equities analysts predict that Volta will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

